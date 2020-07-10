Is a British-era bungalow Swapna's likely hideout?

Thiruvananthapuram: As the hunt for Swapna Suresh, a suspect in a major gold smuggling carried out through diplomatic channel is on, investigators suspect that she could be at the British-era bungalow, named Breamore Estate, near Palode about 40 km from the Kerala capital. The property belongs to an individual from Thiruvananthapuram.

Investigators stated a person had reported that he had seen her with another woman in a car proceeding in that direction. She had asked him for directions to reach Mankayam near Palode, they said.

The sleuths have also obtained CCTV footage that shows a white car passing by at the time and location mentioned by the informant.

Investigations have not been able to confirm if Swapna reached Mankayam or at the bungalow located on the base of the Ponmudi Hills.

While there are indications that some police officers may have information regarding her whereabouts, top cops made it clear that the police cannot take any action till the Customs asks them to trace Swapna.

Anyway, the Customs is likely zeroing in on the woman as they are already know her travel history and her likely hideout. Officials said they got the details after they questioned a classmate of Swapna’s daughter, who is a student of a college in Thiruvananthapuram.

Swapna’s daughter had reportedly called her classmate. The Customs officials, who questioned the latter after the call, believe that Swapna has taken her daughter and her son with her and that she has not left Thiruvananthapuram. But there are speculations she may have gone to Tamil Nadu.

As reported earlier, Swapna said that she has gone underground as she fears the smuggling racket might be after her.

This was mentioned in an audio clip said to be hers and that was played on some TV channels on Thursday. She had also claimed she had no role in the operations and that she was being framed.

Swapna is the prime accused in the gold smuggling bid the Customs had detected at the Trivandrum International Airport after they found a diplomatic baggage with about 30 kg of gold worth Rs 14.82 crore.

Bail plea to come up today

The Customs has decided not to rush through with any action as Swapna’s anticipatory bail application will be taken up for consideration by the Kerala High Court on Friday.

Swapna has claimed that she is not involved with the smuggling racket and that she is being framed in the case.

The country's premier agencies — the CBI, NIA and ED — are now involved in the investigations in the case. On Thursday, the Union Home Ministry said the National Investigations Agency – NIA – will look into the case since it may have "serious implications for national security."

Swapna, a former staffer of the UAE consulate in Thiruvananthapuram, was an employee of Space Park under Kerala State Information Technology Infrastructure Ltd in which the ISRO is involved.