Thiruvananthapuram coast records its first COVID-19 casualty

Kerala records its 31st COVID-19 victim and the hotspot of Thiruvananthapuram coast, where nearly 400 had tested positive in the last seven days, its first COVID fatality. Saifudeen, 67, a native of Manikyavilakom near Poonthura in Thiruvananthapuram, died at the Medical College on Friday morning.

Saifudeen is said to have contracted the virus from his son-in-law, a 27-year-old medical representative who had tested positive on July 4. Besides Saifudeen, four other members of the family have tested positive. All are said to be out of danger.

Health Department sources said Saifudeen had underlying medical conditions like diabetes.

COVID-19 deaths in Kerala

Saifudeen (67, Thiruvananthapuram), Abdul Rahman (52, Kasaragod), Sharafudeen (67, Kollam), Yusuf (66, Thoppumpadiin Ernakulam), Mohammad (82, Wandoor in Malappuram), Krishnan (68, Nadakkavu in Kozhikode), Thankappan, (76, Nettayam in Thiruvananthapuram), Arasagaran (55, Tamil Nadu native died at Manjeri Medical College), Vasanthakumar (68, Mayyanad in Kollam), Sunil Padiyur(28, Blathur in Kannur), S Rameshan (67, Vanchiyoor, Thiruvananthapuram), Hussain (77, Irikkur, Kannur), P K Mohammed (70, Iritty, Kannur), DinnyChacko (43, Chalakkudy, Thrissur), Kumaran (87, Engandiyoor, Thrissur), E Hamza Koya (61, Malappuram; former Santosh Trophy footballer), Shabnas(Edappal in Malappuram), Xavier (Kavanad, Kollam), Meenakshi Ammal (73, Palakkad), Father K G Varghese (77, Nalanchira, Thiruvananthapuram), Sulaikha (56, Kozhikode), Jose Joy (38, Pandanad, Chengannur), Joshy (68, Thiruvalla), Telangana native (68, died in Thiruvananthapuram) Asiya (62, Kozhikode), Amina (52, Wayanad), Khadeejakkutty (73, Thrissur), Yakub Husain Sait (69, Ernakulam), Abdul Azeez (68, Thiruvananthapuram), Mehroof(67, Mahe, UT of Puducherry; died at Government Medical College in Pariyaram, Kannur) and four-month-old baby (Malappuram).

Note: Though Mehraoof hailed from the Union Territory of Puducherry, his death has been included in Kerala's list based on a union government guideline, which stated that deaths should be accounted where it occurs irrespective of which state the person hailed from.