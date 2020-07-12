Gold smuggling case: Swapna, Sandeep reach Kerala, to be grilled in Kochi

Palakkad/Kochi: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) team probing the sensational Trivandrum Airport gold smuggling case entered Kerala with Swapna Suresh and Sandeep Nair, second and fourth accused who were arrested from Bengaluru on Saturday.

They were on the run for nearly a week.

The vehicles carrying the accused entered the Kerala border by 11 am on Sunday.

They are expected to arrive in Kochi by 2pm following which their interrogation will take place.

The duo and the probe team crossed the Walayar checkpost in two cars. But Swapna was shifted to the car carrying Sandeep after the other car ended up with a flat tyre near Vadakkanchery in Thrissur district.

the NIA vehicle carrying Swapna Suresh and Sandeep Nair passing through Palakkad.

Swapna and Sandeep were arrested around 7 pm from a service apartment in Koramangala in Bengaluru by an NIA team from Hyderabad. Their passports and Rs 2 lakh were also seized from them. They were later questioned at the NIA’s office in Domlur in Bengaluru.

Swapna went into hiding on July 5 after a diplomatic baggage addressed to the UAE Consulate and containing 30 kg of gold worth Rs 14.8 crore was seized by Customs officials at the Trivandrum International Airport.

P S Sarith, a former PRO at the UAE Consulate, who was dealing with the baggage on behalf of the UAE Consulate in Thiruvananthapuram, was arrested earlier. He had confessed to Swapna’s involvement in the case.

Swapna Suresh, Sandeep Nair, the second and fourth accused in the Thiruvananthapuram gold smuggling case.

The investigators got to know about Swapna’s location by Saturday afternoon after her daughter switched on the phone. The NIA passed on the information to its Hyderabad unit.

The Congress and its allies and the BJP are staging protests targeting the Left Democratic Front government and demanding chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan's resignation after it emerged that Swapna Suresh was working in the state IT department, a portfolio held by the CM.

She was sacked after her name surfaced in connection with the smuggling case.

Pinarayi said an inquiry will be held into the complaint on the alleged fake degree certificate submitted by Swapna Suresh for securing appointment in a government project under the state IT department.

The state government has also removed senior IAS officer M Sivasankar, who was the secretary to the Chief Minister and the IT Principal secretary, following allegations that he had close links with Swapna.