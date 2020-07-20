Kerala reports another COVID-19 death in Idukki

Idukki: One more person died of COVID-19 in Kerala on Monday.

Thankaraj, 50, from Chakkumkulam Chittambara in Idukki district was admitted to the Medical College Hospital here on Sunday after being tested Covid positive.

He was a heart patient. He had arrived in Kerala, with his wife and daughter-in-law from Gudalur in Tamil Nadu. The daughter-in-law has also tested positive for COVID-19.

COVID deaths in Kerala

According to official statistics, 42 individuals have died of the COVID-19 in the state so far.

Nafisa, (75, Uppala in Kasaragod), Kunjuveeran (67, Aluva in Ernakulam), Baburaj (60, Thiruvananthapuram), Shyju (46, Pullur, Thrissur), B Aneesh (39, Thrissur), Mohammed Saleeh (25, Kannur), Valsamma Joy (56, Idukki), Aruldas (70, Poonthura, Thiruvananthapuram), Naseer Usmankutty (47, Alappuzha), Thyagarajan (74, Kollam), Ayesha Hajjumma (64, Kannur), Valsala (63, Thrissur), Babu (52, Alappuzha), P K Balakrishnan Nair (79, Pulluvazhy in Ernakulam), Saifudeen (67, Thiruvananthapuram), Abdul Rahman (52, Kasaragod), Yusuf (66, Thoppumpadiin Ernakulam), Mohammad (82, Wandoor in Malappuram), Krishnan (68, Nadakkavu in Kozhikode), Thankappan, (76, Nettayam in Thiruvananthapuram), Arasagaran (55, Tamil Nadu native died at Manjeri Medical College), Vasanthakumar (68, Mayyanad in Kollam), Sunil Padiyur (28, Blathur in Kannur), S Rameshan (67, Vanchiyoor, Thiruvananthapuram), Hussain (77, Irikkur, Kannur), P K Mohammed (70, Iritty, Kannur), Dinny Chacko (43, Chalakkudy, Thrissur), Kumaran (87, Engandiyoor, Thrissur), E Hamza Koya (61, Malappuram; former Santosh Trophy footballer), Shabnas (Edappal in Malappuram), Xavier (Kavanad, Kollam), Meenakshi Ammal (73, Palakkad), Father K G Varghese (77, Nalanchira, Thiruvananthapuram), Sulaikha (56, Kozhikode), Jose Joy (38, Pandanad, Chengannur), Joshy (68, Thiruvalla), Telangana native (68, died in Thiruvananthapuram), Asiya (62, Kozhikode), Amina (52, Wayanad), Khadeejakkutty (73, Thrissur), Yakub Husain Sait (69, Ernakulam), Abdul Azeez (68, Thiruvananthapuram), Mehroof (67, Mahe, UT of Puducherry; died at Government Medical College in Pariyaram, Kannur) and four-month-old baby (Malappuram).

Note: Though Mehraoof hailed from the Union Territory of Puducherry, his death has been included in Kerala's list based on a union government guideline, which stated that deaths should be accounted where it occurs irrespective of which state the person hailed from. Kasaragod native Abdul Rahman is also excluded in the official list as they claim he was brought dead to the hospital while travelling from Hubli in Karnataka to Kerala.