Kollam sub-collector who bunked quarantine set to resume duty in Alappuzha

Anupam Mishra, the former sub-collector of Kollam suspended for defying home quarantine norms and fleeing his official residence amid the virus outbreak here in March, has been reinstated as the sub-collector of Alappuzha, Manorama News reported.

Though he did not test positive for COVID-19, as per the norms in effect in March, during the first phase of the outbreak in the state, all those who had a recent travel history were to undergo mandatory home quarantine to curb the spread of the virus.

On March 18, Mishra had returned from a long holiday abroad. It was after he was asked to go into self-quarantine on rejoining duty on March 19 that the bureaucrat went missing. Noting his absence and utter disregard for the rules, a case was registered.

It emerged later that Mishra, who hails from Rajasthan, had fled to Kanpur in Uttar Pradesh.

Though his explanations were never satisfactory, he was let go of all charges with a verbal warning on Saturday considering his young age. He is likely to resume duty shortly.