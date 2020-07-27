COVID-19: With 702 new patients on Monday, Kerala nears 20K-mark

Thiruvananthapuram: 702 people tested positive for coronavirus and 745 patients were cured of the deadly disease in Kerala on Monday, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan informed during his press conference at Thiruvananthapuram.

Of the new cases recorded on Monday, 483 contracted the disease through contact. The source of infection of 35 among them is unknown. As many as 75 infected persons came from abroad while 91 came from other states. Forty-three health workers also tested positive in the state on Monday.

Two deaths were also recorded on the day – Kozhikode native Mohammad, 61 and Kottayam native native Ouseph George, 85. With this, the state's death toll rose to 63.

The state has reported 19,727 COVID-19 cases so far, out of which 10,054 persons recovered. The remaining 9,611 patients are being treated in various hospitals.

District-wise breakup of today's positive cases:

Thiruvananthapuram – 161

Malappuram – 86

Idukki – 70

Kozhikode – 68

Kottayam – 59

Palakkad – 41

Thrissur – 40

Kannur – 38

Kasaragod – 38

Alappuzha – 30

Kollam - 22

Pathanamthitta – 17

Wayanad – 17

Ernakulam – 15

District-wise breakup of recoveries:

Alappuzha – 150

Malappuram – 88

Thiruvananthapuram – 65

Ernakulam – 69

Kollam – 57

Pathanamthitta – 49

Wayanad – 49

Thrissur – 45

Kottayam – 13

Idukki – 25

Palakkad – 9

Kozhikode – 41

Kannur – 32

Kasaragod – 53

The single-day case count had crossed the 1000-mark three times in the past week with 1,103 cases on Saturday (July 25), 1,078 on Thursday (July 23) and 1,038 on Wednesday (July 22).

From when the first case was confirmed in the state on January 30, 2020, it took 168 days, or five-and-a-half months to reach the 10k-mark on July 16. However, it took only 10 more days to cross 19,000 cases.

Testing and quarantine

A total of 1,55,147 people are under observation in various districts. Of these, 1,45,750 are under home or institutional quarantine and 9,397 are in hospitals.

The state has 495 hotspots at present.

Key-points from CM's speech:

• Lockdown to continue in Thiruvananthapuram Corporation as the situation continues to be serious.

• As of today, 101 COVID-19 First-Line Treatment Centres (CFLTCs) are functional in the state.

• 480 more CFLTCs will be operational in the state soon.

• Government has held discussions with representatives of various sectors regarding the restrictions and measures to be taken to check the spread of coronavirus.

• 45 per cent of the 12,801 beds at the CFLTCs have been occupied as of Monday.

• Till Sunday, 21 women and 40 men died of the COVID-19 pandemic in the state. Thiruvananthapuram registered most number of deaths – 11. Most of the people who died were between the age group of 60 to 70.

• A committee head by Chief Secretary Vishwas Mehta will study the situation in Thiruvananthapuram district and based on their report government will decide on relaxation in restrictions.

• Situation in Aluva municipality and its nearby panchayats, Fort Kochi in Ernakulam district, Majeswaram, Kasaragod municipality in Kasaragod district, Kondotty in Malappuram and Sulthan Bathery in Wayanad district are critical clusters.

• 1,571 people received training as part of setting up 'COVID Brigade.'

• Government has taken note of delay in release of COVID test results. Authorities will make sure the results are available within 24 hours prior to the collection.

• All police personnel on duty will be subjected to COVID-19 tests.