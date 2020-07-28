CM’s Office not alert enough, says CPM

New Delhi: The recent controversies surrounding the LDF government in Kerala have revealed that the Chief Minister's Office was not cautious enough, the CPM politburo has evaluated.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan explained to the PB that only one official had erred. However, the problems in Kerala were not discussed in detail at the Central Committee of the CPM held recently, according to the party sources.

A Vijayaraghavan and other senior leaders from Kerala justified the state's stance and approach in the scandal. Leaders from other states raised apprehension over controversies in remaining party strongholds.

The CPM also decided to strongly oppose the move by the Congress and BJP to use the gold smuggling scandal as a political weapon.

After the party-led investigation into the controversies, a detailed scrutiny can be held, decided the PB that met during the Central Committee.

The LDF government in Kerala was cornered after IAS official Sivasankar, former Principal Secretary to the CM, was alleged to have a close association with the gold smuggling case accused. He was subsequently suspended and removed from key posts. A multi-agency probe was initiated after the Customs seized 30kg gold from a diplomatic baggage in Thiruvananthapuram on July 5.

Party representative in CM's office

It was also decided to appoint a CPM representative in the CM's Office again. If a party representative was present, then these problems would not have risen, the meet assessed. Earlier, M V Jayarajan kept a tab on the administration while he was the CM's political secretary. After Jayarajan became the Kannur district secretary, nobody else was given the task.

CPM general secretary Sitaram Yechury

‘No clean chit’

CPM general secretary Sitaram Yechury has said that the party will not give a clean chit to anyone in the gold smuggling scandal.

“Appropriate action will be taken against all those who are found guilty by the National Investigation Agency (NIA). I am refraining from making any comments as the NIA probe is underway," he added.

Yechury alleged that attempts were made to destabilise elected governments in states.

"That's what happened in Madhya Pradesh and Karnataka. It is happening in Rajasthan. The LDF government and the CM in Kerala are targeted under the pretext of the gold smuggling case. The BJP and the Congress are seeking the CM's resignation by raising false allegations," Yechury said.

Yechury said that he was confident that the people of Kerala would defeat such attempts by Congress and BJP, especially during a time when all focus should be on combating the COVID-19.

While referring to the allegations on consultancy firms raised by opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala in a letter, Yechury said that adequate responses have already been made.

"There could be a difference of opinion towards the responses. But let the public decide. Earlier, during the stock market scam, the CPM had demanded that the then Union Finance Minister should resign as a probe was not initiated. But now, the CM sought for a probe and the Centre directed the NIA to take up the case,” he explained

On the COVID-19 situation in India, Yechury said that both the Prime Minister and the central government have failed to contain the infection spread. "Nationwide protests will be held against the central government from August 20 to 26," he added.