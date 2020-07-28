435 healthcare workers, including doctors, test positive for COVID-19 in Kerala

Thiruvananthapuram: As many as 435 healthcare personnel, including 221 doctors and nurses, have tested positive for COVID-19 in Kerala till Monday. Of them, 98 are hospital staff, while 52 are health inspectors and 36 ASHA volunteers.

Twenty-six from other departments, including police, and two volunteers are also among those infected.

Health Secretary Rajan Khobragade shared these alarming figures during a review meet of the Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Monday.

Most number of COVID-19 positive healthcare personnel are from Thiruvananthapuram – 94. Of this, 49 are doctors and nurses.

The government is concerned that the entire medical service in the state would be affected with more number of healthcare personnel testing positive. The functioning of several hospitals has also been hit after all those who came in contact with the infected were put under quarantine.

Even personnel at healthcare centres other than COVID hospitals are among those infected.

The source of infection also remains unknown in many cases. It is suspected that several infected but asymptomatic people sought treatment at the hospital for other ailments.

