Heavy rain to continue in Central and South Kerala for next 48 hours

Rain lashing several parts of Kerala since Wednesday morning will continue for the next 48 hours, India Meteorological Department (IMD) has informed.

Thiruvananthapuram, Thrissur, Ernakulam, Alappuzha and Kottayam districts have been receiving torrential rain since the wee hours of Wednesday.

A lane in Kochi's Panampilly Nagar after a spell of heavy rain on Wednesday morning.

Waterlogging has been reported from Palluruthi, Thoppumpadi, Panampilly Nagar, South Kadavanthra and MG Road in Ernakulam district.

COVID and water-logging has left one of the busy intersections in Kochi's Panampilly Nagar deserted.

Rain and the resultant waterlogging have disrupted traffic in several parts of Kochi city. Traffic snarls have been reported from Pettah to Kundanoor junction.

Kochi's Panampilly Nagar road is inundated after a spell of heavy rain on Wednesday morning.

Employees of the Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) in Ernakulam could not enter office because of waterlogging. However, it has not affected the bus services so far.

In Kottayam, landslide near railway track in Muttambalam, a few metres away from Kottaym Railway Station, has disrupted train services. Railway officials are working to clear the electric lines and mud from the tracks.

Thrissur town is also reeling under waterlogging, thanks to the heavy rain that lashed continuously for two hours. Traffic has been disrupted in many places in the city. Meanwhile, the district administration has alerted those living on the banks of Chalakkudy river.

Pathanamthitta district collector has warned that the shutters of the Manimalayar dam will be raised from 5 to 10 cm if the rain intensifies. The residents living on the banks of Pamba and Kakki have been issued warnings.

Two shutters of Aruvikara dam in Thiruvananthapuram have been raised by 20 and 50 cm respectively. The shutters will be raised further, District Information Officer has informed.

Weather scientist Dr S Abhilash of Cochin University of Science and Technology said the heavy rain indicated that monsoon became active in the state. "Monsoon has never been strong in Kerala ever since its onset this season. Monsoon will strengthen in the coming days," he said.

He said the cyclonic circulation formed in south eastern parts of Bay of Bengal caused the heavy rain. "This may continue for next 48 hours. A similar spell is expected in the second week of August too," he said.

Meanwhile, the State Disaster Management Authority has issued Orange alert in Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta and Idukki districts and Yellow alert in Kottayam, Alappuzha, Ernakulam and Thrissur districts.