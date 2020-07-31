Passenger of Jan Shatabdi Express tests COVID positive in Kerala

Kochi: A 29-year-old man, who was travelling in the Kozhikode-Thiruvananthapuram Jan Shatabdi Express, has tested positive for COVID-19. The infected person is a native of Kanyakumari. He works with the KSEB at Kunnamangalam in Kozhikode.

He did not have any symptoms. But suspecting contract transmission, his body fluids were sent for testing the other day.

He was informed about the infection when the train reached Thrissur. He then got off at the Ernakulam North railway station, and informed the police and RPF officers. He was taken in an ambulance to the Kalamassery Medical College Hospital.

There were reportedly fewer passengers in the train and no one was sitting beside his seat.

The train resumed the journey from Ernakulam after the compartment was disinfected.

The railway personnel also disinfected the spot where the infected person was seated as he awaited the ambulance.

Meanwhile, a doctor and patient at the cardiology wing of the Sree Chitra Hospital, Thiruvananthapuram have also tested COVID positive.