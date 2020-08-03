{{head.currentUpdate}}

  • SEARCH
  • SECTIONS

Nursing community in Florida pays last respects to Merin, funeral on Wednesday

Mail This Article

Email sent successfully

Try Again !
Nursing community in Florida pays last respects to Merin, funeral on Wednesday
SHARE

Monipally: The nursing community in South Florida paid its last respects to the slain nurse Merin Joy, 28, in the USA. 

Members of the Indian Nurses Association in South Florida arrived with candles and flowers at the spot where she was stabbed to death, to pay their last respects.

The memorial service was later held online in view of the  COVID-19 pandemic.

Nursing community in Florida pays last respects to Merin, funeral on Wednesday
Members of the Indian Nurses Association in South Florida arrived with candles and flowers at the spot where she was stabbed to death, to pay their last respects.

Relatives will receive Merin’s body, now kept at a funeral home in Miami, on Monday. It will then be kept for viewing at the Joseph A Scarano Funeral Home in Davie, Florida, from 2 pm to 6 pm US time (Indian time 11.30 pm, Monday, to 3.30 am, Tuesday). This is where colleagues will bid farewell to Merin.

The burial will be held on Wednesday at Sacred Heart Knanaya Catholic Church in Tampa.

Merin was the daughter of Joy and Mercy hailing from Marangadu, Piravom, who now reside at Monipally in Kottayam. 

She was stabbed to death by her husband Philip Mathew (Nevin), 34, of Changanassery, in the parking area of the Broward Health Coral Springs Hospital when she was getting into her car to return home after her shift at 7.30 am (US time) on July 28. 

Nevin was arrested by the police for first-degree murder. He is said to have been enraged by Merin’s attempt to get a divorce and move away from him. She was planning to shift to Tampa on August 15.

Advertisement
MORE IN KERALA
SHOW MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
RELATED STORIES