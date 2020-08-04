Burglary attempt in DRI's strong room with Balabhaskar's case file

Thiruvananthapuram: There has been a burglary attempt at the office of the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) in Thiruvananthapuram.

The burglar must have entered the office assuming it to be a house, the police said.

There was an attempt to rob nearby houses and the same person must have tried to steal from the DRI office, too, they said.

The police have found the fingerprints of a person near the door that was broken open by the thief. They will collect fingerprints from houses where burglary was attempted and compare them with those obtained from the DRI office.

Besides the police, the DRI is also investigating the matter.

The burglar attempted to open the strong room of the DRI office where investigation files relating to the gold smuggling case involving violinist Balabhaskar's friends are kept. The DRI said no files are missing.

The theft attempt comes amid indications that the CBI will probe the gold smuggling case. That is why officials suspected something more sinister than a simple burglary attempt.

According to the police, it was not an attempt to steal the case files. Since the building had no board, the burglar must have entered it mistaking it for an empty house, the police said.

Arjun an accused in CBI FIR

Thiruvananthapuram: The FIR filed by the CBI on the deaths of Balabhaskar and his daughter Tejaswani Bala in an accident has been accepted in the file of the Chief Judicial Magistrate's court.

Arjun, the car driver who was named as an accused by the Crime Branch and the local police in the case, is the prime suspect in the FIR submitted by the CBI, too.

According to the FIR filed by SP Nandakumaran Nair, the CBI will look into whether Balabhaskar's death was accidental or if there was a conspiracy behind his death.

The gold smuggling case will also be a part of the investigation, the CBI said.