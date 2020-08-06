Keralite nurse Merin Joy laid to rest in US

Monippally: The funeral of Keralite nurse Merin Joy, who was murdered by her husband last week, was held in the US on Wednesday.

The funeral services were held at the Sacred Heart Knanaya Catholic Church at Tampa. And Merin, 27, was laid to rest at the Hillsboro Memorial Cemetery.

Her relatives, friends and colleagues took part in the funeral proceedings in the US. Merin's parents, and two-year-old daughter Nora among other relatives watched the proceedings live from their native place at Monippally in Kottayam.

The last rites that began by 7:30pm (Indian time) on Wednesday continued till 3:30am on Thursday.

Syro-Malabar Catholic Church Major Archbishop Cardinal Mar George Alencherry and Kottayam Archbishop Mar Mathew Moolakkattu also conveyed their condolences in a video message. Before the funeral services in the US, a special prayer meet was held at the Thiruhrudaya Church at Monippally on Wednesday evening.

Merin Joy was stabbed multiple times by her husband Philip Mathew (Nevin) at the parking lot of the Broward Health Coral Springs on July 28. She was also run over by a car. Though she was taken to a hospital, her life could not be saved. Philip, 34, a native of Changanassery, was arrested soon after the incident and charged with first-degree murder.