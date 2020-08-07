AIR INDIA FLIGHT FROM DUBAI SKIDS OFF RUNWAY AT KARIPUR AIRPORT, 11 DEAD

Malappuram: Eleven killed as an Air India Express flight from Dubai skidded off the runway broke up into two while landing at the Calicut International Airport (Karipur Airport) on Friday at 7:40pm.

The aircraft had fallen 35 ft into a deep gorge where its fuselage split into two, according to a statement issued by the Director General of Civil Aviation (DGCA). Eyewitness also claimed to have seen fire and smoke rising from the remains.

Media reports claimed 11 people were killed in the mishap including one of the pilots. The deceased pilot has been identified as Commander Captain Deepak Sathe. Several passengers were reportedly injured in the accident.

Air India flight overshoots runway, splits into two at Calicut airport | In pix, videohttps://t.co/rjkhSBVDYP pic.twitter.com/x9eIA5aNBI — Onmanorama (@Onmanorama) August 7, 2020

Many people have been rushed to the nearby hospitals,the condition of some of them is said to be serious. Rescue operations are progressing.

After landing at Runway 10, the flight continued running to end of the runway and fell down in the valley and broke into two portions, the DGCA statement said.

An emergency control room has started operating from the airport at the number 0483-2719493. The district administration have also started operating the helpline number 0495-2376901.

There were 191 people on board the flight. Of them, there were 174 passengers including 10 children along with 4 cabin crew members and 2 pilots.

The IX1344 flight from Dubai was operated as part of the Vande Bharat repatriation mission.

Have instructed Police and Fire Force to take urgent action in the wake of the plane crash at the Kozhikode International airport (CCJ) in Karipur. Have also directed the officials to make necessary arrangements for rescue and medical support. — Pinarayi Vijayan (@vijayanpinarayi) August 7, 2020

Thirty-two 108 ambulances have been dispatched to Karipur. District Disaster Management Authority has been tasked with the rescue operation.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said police and fire force personnel have been directed to take all measures.

Distressed to learn about the tragic accident of Air India Express aircraft in Kozhikode, Kerala.



Have instructed NDRF to reach the site at the earliest and assist with the rescue operations. — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) August 7, 2020

Union Home Minister Amit Shah directed the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) on Friday night to rush to the spot to assist in the rescue-and-relief operations.

Air India Express Flight No IX 1344 from Dubai to Calicut skidded off the runway.We pray for well being of passengers and crew and will keep you updated as and when we receive further updates.Our helplines 056 546 3903, 0543090572, 0543090572, 0543090575 @MOS_MEA @IndembAbuDhabi — India in Dubai (@cgidubai) August 7, 2020

It had been raining heavily at the time of the accident.

The runway at Karipur airport follows a tabletop runway model, meaning it is located atop a plateau or a small hill with one or both ends leading to a steep precipice. This type of runway creates an optical illusion which requires a very precise approach by the pilot.

After the 2010 crash at Mangalore airport that killed 158 people, a report prepared by a team of experts had cautioned that the airfield and similar others with tabletop runways including the Karipur airport in Kozhikode and Lengpui airport in Mizoram "require extra skill and caution while carrying out flight operations" due to "the undulating terrain and constraints of space".

The report even warned that the hazard posed "of undershooting and overshooting, in particular, can lead to grave situations."

Calicut Airport sees over 2.5 lakh passengers each month, according to a report published by Airports Authority of India.

This is the 7th accident to plague the 32-years-old airport that had long been an embarkation point for Haj pilgrimage and the largest flow of migrants to the Gulf nations. It is one of the seven top international airports in the country and sees over 2.5 lakh passengers each month, according to a report published by the Airports Authority of India.

Air India Express has only Boeing 737 planes in its fleet.

Shocked at the devastating news of the plane mishap in Kozhikode. Deepest condolences to the friends and family of those who died in this accident. Prayers for the speedy recovery of the injured. — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) August 7, 2020

