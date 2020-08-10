Brief let-up in rain in Kerala; Shutters of Pamba, Kakkayam dams closed

Thiruvananthapuram: A brief let-up in rain has eased the concerns over a 2018-like deluge in Kerala as the water level started receding slowly in several reservoirs across the state.

The shutters of the Pamba and Kakkayam dams, which were opened to release excess water, were shut on Monday as the rain eased.

The six shutters of Pamba dam in Pathanamthitta district, which were lifted by 2 feet each, were closed early on Monday as the water level came down to 982.80 metres. The shutters were lifted by Sunday noon as water had risen to 983.5 metres.

The shutters of the Kakkayam dam in Kozhikode district, lifted on Saturday when the water level hit 755.5 metres, were also closed on Monday.

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said that Kerala is unlikely to witness extremely heavy rainfall in the coming days.

No red alert has been issued for any of the districts in the state for Monday.

An orange alert (heavy to very heavy rainfall) has been issued for Kannur, Malappuram, Ernakulam and Alappuzha districts for Monday. And a yellow alert (isolated heavy rainfall) for Kasaragod, Wayanad, Kozhikode, Thrissur, Idukki, Pathanamthitta and Kollam districts.

Though another depression was formed in the Bay of Bengal, it is heading in the northern direction and is unlikely to affect Kerala. There is no likelihood of a fresh depression forming in the Arabian Sea or Bay of Bengal in the next two weeks, according to experts.

High waves likely

However, fisherfolk have been cautioned against venturing out into the sea. Coastal dwellers have also been asked to stay alert as waves as high as 3.8mt are likely to lash the coast till 11:30pm on Monday. Boats and fishing nets should be safely kept.

25% increase in water level at dams

The state has been receiving heavy rainfall for the past few days, filling up the dams.

The KSEB reservoirs have enough water to generate 2,363.75 million units of power. The dams received enough water this month alone to generate 2363.75 million units of power.

The reservoirs have registered a 25 per cent increase in the water level. Currently, the reservoirs have 57 per cent of water.

Shutters of small reservoirs such as Peringalkuttu, Kallarkutty, lower Periyar, Ponmudi, Moozhiyar, and Erattayar were opened over the last few days.

The water level is above 50 per cent of the capacity in the main reservoirs of Idukki, Pamba, Sholayar, and Idamalayar.

30,473 people at 509 camps

A total of 509 relief camps have been started in Kerala amid the rising instances of natural disasters.

As many as 30,473 people of 7,765 families are staying at these camps, according to the state disaster management authority. This figure includes 4,809 children too.

Alappuzha district has the most number of people living in camps. As many as 16,307 people of 3,429 families have been put up at 51 camps.

Kottayam district has the most number of camps, 132. About 3,232 people of 990 families are staying at these camps. In Pathanamthitta district, 2,556 people of 768 families are staying at 85 camps.

The 77 camps in Wayanad district have 4,161 people of 1,204 families.

Only one camp was opened in Kollam district and has six people of two families. Thiruvananthapuram district has only two camps with 25 people of eight families.