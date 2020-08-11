After days of hunger, fishermen go to sea. But can they sell their fish

Their patience has been destroyed by hunger the way their houses were by the restless August sea.

One-and-a-half months of COVID-induced joblessness had provoked minor mutinies in big virus clusters along the Thiruvananthapuram coast, in Poonthura, Pulluvila and Anchuthengu.

Finally, with the weather relenting, the coastal folk has been allowed to go fishing from August 12. It is futile to argue that the virus is still hyperactive along the coast; over 60 percent of the 297 fresh cases reported on Tuesday, too, were from the coastal areas.

The point up to which these poor coastal folk could be kept away from the sea in the name of COVID has long been crossed.

"While the rest of the people are allowed to do their jobs, it is unfair to deny only fishermen their means of income. We have reached a stage where hunger can kill them more than COVID," a top district official said.

As Poonthura ward member Peter Solomon put it, "they might have some ration rice left but, like others in the city, they too want to give their children milk and fish and meat. And for this they have to go out into the sea, risk the weather, and earn."

The only thing that can be done now is to ensure that the fisherfolk take as much precautions as they can.

But district officials know that even if the fisherfolk want to, precautions like social distancing are impossible at the congested Vizhinjam harbour, from where fishing will begin officially from August 12.

Usually, 2000-2500 fishing boats take to the sea daily from Vizhinjam harbour alone. The plan is to allow just 600 boats to venture out into the sea from Vizhinjam daily. But even this means 3000-odd people at the harbour.

Earlier, there was a decision to allow fishing from Muthalapozhi harbour also, in the north of the district. But, considering the spread of the virus in nearby areas like Anchuthengu, this has been withdrawn.

Crowd control at Vizhnjam

The district authorities are trying her best to limit the damage. It has been mandated that the boats that go out to the sea daily should be registered with the Vizhinjam Fisheries Station a day before the expedition begins.

Further, to control the crowd, each coastal area has been given specific fishing days. For instance, people in Vizhnjam will have three days: Monday, Wednesday, Saturday. Fishermen from Pozhiyoor to Chowara: Tuesday. And fishermen from Poonthura to Veli: Thursday and Friday.

Also, entry to these harbours will be barred. Only wholesalers who had secured advance passes from harbours will be allowed to purchase the fish. Retail fish vendors will not be allowed to buy fish, and door to door selling of fish will has been prohibited.

There will be no auction either. Fish prices will also be fixed, and the prices of each variety will be displayed prominently at the harbours.

Lucky seafarers

However, fishermen in places like Pulluvila, Kochuthura, Puthiyathura and Anchuthengu have already begun fishing. They have sold their catch locally, too. "They have been without any income for nearly two months and I don't think anyone can now stop them," said Anchuthengu vice president Yesudasan Stephen.

Fishermen from these areas need not travel to Vizhinjam to begin fishing. They can push their boats into the sea from their own coasts, their own front yards. And their fishing days are not restricted like fishermen in Corporation wards like Poonthura, Beemapally, Kottapuram, Venganoor and Vizhinjam whose coasts are not conducive for fishing.

Mobile virus spreaders

Fishermen from these Corporation wards have to go to Vizhinjam harbour, some eight to 12 kms away, for fishing as their beaches are piled up with rocks to check tidal erosion.

"No one can deny them their livelihood rights but our biggest worry is not just the crowd at Vizhnjam harbour but what these fishermen from affected areas like Poonthura and Kottapuram can do to spread the virus on their way to Vizhinjam. They normally travel in autorickshwas or pick-up trucks and it is usual for them to spit along the way. How it would compromise containment will be known in the coming days," a health official based in Vizhinjam said.

Who will sell the fish

Fishermen are now eager to hit the sea but they still have no idea whether the fish they catch would be sold or whether their women vendors can earn money.

Authorities say wholesalers will pick up the fish at fixed rates. But fishermen say the wholesalers have a limit. "They can buy only 30 percent of the catch. The remaining 70 percent are sold by retail fish vendors, mostly women, in all parts of the district. Now if these women vendors are not allowed outside our wards, and door to door sales are prohibited, how are they going to sell the fish. They probably will rot in the harbour itself," said Peter Solomon, Poonthura ward member.