COVID-negative certificate mandatory to visit Sabarimala during Mandala season

Thiruvananthapuram: A COVID-negative certificate will be mandatory for pilgrims visiting the Lord Ayappa Temple at Sabarimala during the Mandala season that starts on November 16.

The darshan (sight of god) will be allowed through the virtual queue and will be tightly controlled. All COVID-related protocols will be strictly followed during the pilgrimage, Minister Kadakampally Surendran said.

The decision was taken at a high-level online meeting chaired by the minister. The meeting felt that with COVID showing no signs of abating, there were limitations to allowing pilgrimage to the full extent.

Pilgrims with a COVID-negative certificate will be included in the virtual queue system through online registration and arrangements will be made to allow them Darshan without any hassle.

The annual pilgrim season at the hill shrine in Kerala's Pathanamthitta district will commence on the first day of the Malayalam month Vrishchikam and concluded on the 11th of the month Dhanu.