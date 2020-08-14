{{head.currentUpdate}}

COVID-19: Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan, 6 ministers and DGP go into self-isolation

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and six of his cabinet colleagues - A C Moideen, K K Shailaja , K T Jaleel , E P Jayarajan, Kadanappally Ramachandranwent and E Chandrashekharan – went into self-isolation after Malappuram District Collector M Goplakarishnan was tested positive for COVID-19 early on the day.

Gopalakrishnan had interacted with the chief minister and the ministers when they visited the Calicut International Airport a few days after Air India Flight crash.

Director General of Police Loknath Behra who accompanied the chief minister during the airport visit also went into self isolation, as a precaution.

Apart from Malappuraam district collector, assistant collector and 20 employees at the district collectorate tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday morning.

Air India flight from Dubai had crashed at the Karipur airport on August 7, killing 18 persons.

(to be updated)

