Keralite nurse found dead in Bengaluru hospital

Bengaluru: A 26-year-old Keralite nurse was found dead at the Sakra World Hospital at Marathahalli in Bengaluru.

The victim was identified as Athul Shashidharan, the son of Kollam natives Shashidharan and Valsala Kumari. Athul had been working at the hospital for two years.

He was found dead in the washroom of the COVID care ICU of the hospital.

His father Shashidharan, who raised suspicion over the death, has filed a complaint with the Marathahalli police.

The hospital authorities had said that Athul was found lying in the washroom and that he had had a heart attack.

His father alleged that the hospital refused to carry out a post-mortem and did not provide an ambulance with freezer facility.

Renjith Scaria, Karnataka state president of the Indian Nurses Association, and general secretary Jijo Micheal too demanded a probe into the death.

The funeral was held at Athul’s native place in Kollam. He has a brother S Aromal.