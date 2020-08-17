{{head.currentUpdate}}

  • SEARCH
  • SECTIONS

Keralite nurse found dead in Bengaluru hospital

Mail This Article

Email sent successfully

Try Again !
Keralite nurse found dead in Bengaluru hospital
Representational Image
SHARE

Bengaluru: A 26-year-old Keralite nurse was found dead at the Sakra World Hospital at Marathahalli in Bengaluru.

The victim was identified as Athul Shashidharan, the son of Kollam natives Shashidharan and Valsala Kumari. Athul had been working at the hospital for two years.

He was found dead in the washroom of the COVID care ICU of the hospital.

His father Shashidharan, who raised suspicion over the death, has filed a complaint with the Marathahalli police.

The hospital authorities had said that Athul was found lying in the washroom and that he had had a heart attack.

His father alleged that the hospital refused to carry out a post-mortem and did not provide an ambulance with freezer facility.

Renjith Scaria, Karnataka state president of the Indian Nurses Association, and general secretary Jijo Micheal too demanded a probe into the death.

The funeral was held at Athul’s native place in Kollam. He has a brother S Aromal.

Advertisement
MORE IN KERALA
SHOW MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
RELATED STORIES