Only people in high-risk category need to undergo 14-day quarantine in Kerala

Thiruvananthapuram: The Health department has revised the COVID-19 guidelines, instructing that only those who were in close contact with the patients need to be in mandatory quarantine for 14 days.

This high-risk category includes those who live in the same house, spent 15 minutes within 1 metre distance, had physical contact, travelled in the same vehicle and shared objects without adequate safety measures.

People in the low-risk category should avoid needless travel, refrain from going to crowded places and follow the precautionary measures such as wearing masks.

Also, no mandatory quarantine for people, who have recovered from the illness. But they should avoid social interactions for seven days.

However, there is no change in the 14-day quarantine norm for those who have come from outside the state or abroad.

The respective medical boards can take a call on the quarantine period of their healthcare workers.

No compulsory quarantine for those arriving in the state for short visits or for business purposes on special passes. But they should return in seven days.

Onam in the time of COVID-19

Meanwhile, the government has also instructed that those arriving from outside the state for the Onam festival should stay in quarantine at their homes. Also, the ward-level committees of the local bodies should ensure that these people are not visiting their relatives' homes.

Health Minister K K Shylaja gave the instructions during a video meet of the representatives of the local bodies, healthcare workers and other officials.

It should be ensured that those arriving from other states undergo COVID-19 tests and return after the specified period of time.

The local body chairperson and medical officer need to give permission if these people need to visit the bank or any office to sign official documents.

Health Minister Shylaja also said that only one person from a family need to go for festival shopping. Also, people should desist from trying on clothes at the textile shops.

Children, those above the age of 60, differently-abled, and people with critical illnesses should be in reverse quarantine. Health and Kudumbashree workers should provide medicines for quarantined people with lifestyle ailments.

Their health updates should be routinely tracked by visiting their homes or over the phone. Healthcare workers should not desist from taking care of the quarantined people over COVID-19 fears.

The minister also exhorted that the local body, heath, and police departments should work in coordination.

Minister for Local Self Government A C Moideen said that the ward-level committees were found to be slackening in their efforts. The Minister also instructed to ensure healthy food at the COVID first line treatment centres.

As a move to entrust the police to combat the disease spread failed, the health department was once again tasked with implementing COVID-19 norms.

No Sunday lockdown in Kannur

There will be no Sunday lockdown in Kannur for two weeks. "Shops will be allowed to function today (August 23) and the next Sunday (August 30)," Kannur Collector T V Subhash said.

After the nationwide lockdown was lifted, Sunday lockdown was imposed in the state. This was also withdrawn after some weeks. But it is imposed in some districts depending on the COVID-19 spread in the region and withdrawn when the situation eases.