CPI(M) organises unique state-wide protests against 'anti people' policies of Modi govt

Thiruvananthapuram: Turning homes to protest grounds, the ruling CPI(M) in Kerala held a 'unique' state-wide protest on Sunday against various "anti people" policies of the Centre, including leasing of the Thiruvananthapuram airport to Adani Enterprises.

The protest was held in front of homes, commercial spaces, institutions and party offices, in which around 30 lakh people participated adhering to COVID-19 protocol, the party claimed.

CPI(M) secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan along with his family members took part in the protest holding placards in front of his home here.

The protest was held by various party leaders and functionaries from 4 pm to 4.30 pm Sunday evening.

The party charged the union government with launching 'anti-people' policies during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Party leaders S Ramachandran Pillai and M V Govindan also took part in the protest held at AKG centre.

BJP member joins CPI(M) protest

Meanwhile, a woman BJP councilor in Thiruvananthapuram Corporation joined the CPI(M) protest along with her family members.

S Vijayakumari, corporation council member from Palkulangara ward, said those who have consciousness cannot continue in BJP.

BJP protest

Meanwhile, demanding Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan's resignation in the gold smuggling case, BJP state president K Surendran observed a day long fast here on Sunday.

Inaugurating the satyagraha through video conference, former Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said such 'blatant misuse' of CM's office has never been seen.

"It is high time that Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan comes clean on the entire issue. High time he should resign", Fadnavis said.

He also demanded to know how Swapna Suresh, a former employee of the UAE consulate, a matriculate, was appointed in the Space park under theIT department.

Suresh is a key accused in the case relating to the attempt to smuggle gold in diplomatic baggage through the airport here.

Union minister V Muraleedharan was among those who spoke.