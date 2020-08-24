Govt says no to new aided colleges in Kerala

Kollam: The government has decided against giving permission for new aided colleges in Kerala for now. The order is applicable to arts and science colleges as well.

This order is contradictory to the recommendation of the state higher education council that said new colleges can be started in the aided and government sectors.

However, economically-strong co-operative institutions will be allowed to start colleges in the self-financing sector.

Restrictions were brought in recently over creating new posts, including that of teachers, at colleges. Permission is given for self-financing colleges in the government sector or for co-operative institutions, depending on the educational requirements of the region. Criticisms have been raised that the CPM-controlled co-operative bodies stand to benefit from this.

What the council’s report said

“The higher education council did not say no to colleges in the aided sector. The report recommended strengthening the educational institutions, including those in the aided sector, using the public fund. It was also recommended that self-financing colleges should now be allowed only in the co-operative sector,” said the higher education council chairman Dr Rajan Gurukkal.

New courses to be allowed

Higher Education Minister K T Jaleel said that permission would be given for new courses based on the demands put forth by the colleges.

"The government has broadly decided against starting new colleges. Self-financing colleges will be started in the co-operative sector. New courses will be allowed for all the current self-financing, aided and government colleges,” he explained.