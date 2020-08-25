Kothamangalam church in containment zone, takeover could be perilous: Collector to HC

Kochi: The Ernakulam district Collector has informed the Kerala High Court that the takeover of the Kothamangalam church amid the COVID-19 pandemic could be perilous.

The Collector submitted his response in the contempt plea that the court order to take over the St Thomas Church (Marthoma Cheriyapally) and hand it over to the Orthodox faction was not implemented.

Collector S Suhas also requested that the contempt proceedings against him in this regard be withdrawn.

The Collector's report pointed out the church was situated in the 17th ward of the Kothamangalam municipality, which is a containment zone. Wards 5,6, 12, 18, 19, 28, 30 and 31 are also declared as containment zones.

The district medical officer had pointed out that 64 COVID-19 patients were under treatment in the Kothamangalam municipal area.

The situation is perilous and now is the time to be more cautious and alert, the Collector said, citing the district medical officer’s report.

The Collector also said that he had received Intelligence information that if the court order was forcefully implemented, parishioners and other believers, driven by religious fervour, could try to obstruct the takeover. And that this would lead to a violation of the COVID-19 norms.

When the Mullaringadu church in Idukki was taken over by the district administration, around 250 parishioners had assembled. The police had to use force to disperse the crowd. After which, there was widespread transmission in the Mullaringadu region. Around 70 people were infected due to this incident.

The Collector also pointed out that protests were held when the Mulanthuruthy church was taken over. The test results of those who were present during this time are awaited. There is a possibility of a surge in cases in the area within two weeks, he added.