Padmanabha Swamy temple opens for devotees with restrictions amidst COVID- 19

Thiruvananthapuram: The Lord Padmanabha Swamy temple opened for devotees on Wednesday morning adhering to strict COVID-19 protocols.

The temple had not allowed worshippers inside since March 21 in view of the COVID-19 pandemic. As many as 200 devotees offered prayers this morning, temple sources said.

Adhering to COVID-19 protocols, floor markings had been made for devotees to ensure social distancing. Only 35 devotees would be allowed inside the shrine at a certain point of time with a maximum of 665 visitors a day.

Keeping up with the reverse quarantine norms, those over 60 and children less than 10 years of age have been barred entry at the temple. The timings for the darshan are 8 am to 11 am and from 5 pm to 6:45 pm. The deeparadhana will commence after 6:45 pm.

On July 13, a landmark judgement was passed by the Supreme Court upholding the right of the Travancore royal family in administration of Sree Padmanabha Swamy Temple. This historic temple in Thiruvananthapuram is considered one of the richest temples in the country. Congress MLA V D Satheeshan, who had moved the no confidence motion against the Pinarayi Vijayan government on August 24 was among those who offered worship to Lord Vishnu, the presiding deity.

Online booking

Devotees wishing to offer prayers at the temple have to book a slot a day in advance through the temple website www.spst.in. They have to keep a hard copy of the permit and carry their original Aadhaar card along with them during the temple visit.

A counter has been also been set up at the North gate for entry of devotees to enter. The details have to be entered in a register, sources said. Pilgrims are allowed to enter through spot bookings also after verification of their Aadhaar cards.

(With inputs from PTI)