Mathai death case: CBI files FIR before court

Thiruvananthapuram: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has filed the first information report (FIR) in the case related to the mysterious death of P P Mathai of Padinjare Charuvul, Kudappanakkulam while in the custody of the Forest Department at Chittar in Pathanamthitta.

The FIR, filed before the Chief Judicial Magistrate Court, Thiruvananthapuram, says that the CBI has sought permission from the Kerala Government to conduct another autopsy on the mortal remains of Mathai. The CBI has said that the re-post mortem should be done by a team that includes Forensic experts from the Health Department.

According to the FIR, the accused in the case have not been identified. However, the nature of the investigation and other details would be conveyed to the court after the autopsy, says the FIR filed by the Thiruvananthapuram unit of the CBI which is in charge of the case.

Mathai, who was taken into custody by the Forest Department, was found dead in a well on July 28 this year. The High Court had ordered a CBI probe into the incident based on a petition by Mathai’s wife Sheeba and an action council which sought a probe by the Central agency alleging that Mathai’s was a case of custodial death and citing lapses in the investigation by the Crime Branch.

Mathai’s body is still kept in the morgue as his relatives have resolved to delay the funeral until the accused are arrested.