Venjaramoodu twin murder: Prime accused attempts suicide

Thiruvananthapuram: One of the prime accused in the murder of two DYFI activists at Thempammoodu in Thiruvananthapuram's Venjaramoodu attempted suicide, the police confirmed on Friday.

Indian National Trade Union Congress (INTUC) member Unni, who had been on the run since the incident, attempted to take his life in the Madapuram forest here.

Though he tried to hang himself from the branch of a tree, the attempt failed after the branch snapped into two, the police said.

Unni was directly involved in the crime and had been absconding for the past four days.

Biju alias Unni and his friend Ansar from Pullampara were taken into custody on Thursday night and they are being questioned. The police are mainly trying to find out if the murders were committed with anyone else’s help or under someone’s directions.

Unni's arrest will be recorded on Friday. Ansar's arrest will be recorded only after further questioning.

With this, the number of accused captured in the case rose to eight.

Mithilaj (30), of Safiul Nizam Manzil, Thevalakkad, who was the joint secretary of DYFI’s unit in Vembayam, Thevalakkad, and Haque Mohammad (24), of Bismi Manzil in Kalunkinmukham, who was the unit secretary of the outfit’s Perumala unit, were killed on August 30 around midnight. They were attacked by a group of armed men.