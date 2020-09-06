CPI indicates it may climb down from its firm anti-Kerala Congress stand

Thiruvananthapuram: With the CPM reiterating its demand that the Kerala Congress (M) should be allowed to team up with the LDF, the CPI has decided that it will discuss the matter to take a decision.

The CPI executive committee will make known its political stance on the Kerala Congress faction led by Jose K Mani at its meeting in the third week of this month.

The CPM state secretariat meeting, which assessed the political situation after the Central Election Commission declared the Jose faction as the official party in the Kerala Congress (M) dispute, had decided not to close the doors of the LDF to the group.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and CPM state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan spoke to the CPI state secretary Kanam Rajendran on Friday to win the confidence of the party, which had categorically stated previously that it is not ready for an alliance with the Jose faction.

“We have not changed our stance. The party’s executive committee had decided that the LDF should not have any political alliance with the Kerala Congress. I have no authority to change that decision. The party itself will discuss the matter,” Kanam told Manorama.

The CPM told the CPI that it should not adopt an approach that would make an alliance difficult in case the Kerala Congress (M) decides to leave the UDF and shows its willingness to cooperate with the LDF. It pointed out that the Jose faction had taken an anti-UDF stance in the Rajya Sabha elections and the no-confidence motion against the Pinarayi Vijayan government.

It would be beneficial for the LDF to have a party that has influence over the Christian community in central Kerala, the CPM told the CPI. The LDF would even be able to win the Kottayam district panchayat if the Jose faction switches to its side, the CPM said.

Kanam reiterated the party’s earlier stance that the alliance would adversely affect the LDF politics rather than benefit it. He also said that if the CPM and the other constituents of the LDF stood firm on the demand, then the party will discuss the matter and announce its decision.

Kanam's words have given the CPM the hope that the CPI would climb down from its firm stand. At the same time, the CPM leadership also suspects that the Kerala Congress (M) is continuing its negotiations with the UDF. Therefore, it was agreed at the party secretariat meeting that the party should proceed only with care and only after there is clarity on the stand of Jose K Mani’s Kerala Congress (M).

Although the Left Front is scheduled to meet on September 18, it is unlikely to consider the question of joining hands with the Kerala Congress (M) as the CPI leadership has decided that it will meet after September 21.