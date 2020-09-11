Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala's Minister for Industries and Sports EP Jayarajan and wife were tested positive for the coronavirus on Friday.

He was under observation at his home in Kannur. Four of the minister's staff have been quarantined.

He is the second minister in Kerala's cabinet to test positive for the virus. Finance Minsiter Thomas Isaac had tested COVID positive on September 6.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has tested negative for COVID-19.

The CM had been under observation after the infection was confirmed in the Finance Minister. All those who had been in contact with the Finance Minister were isolated.