Kerala vehicle owners fleeced for years in the name of pollution certificate

Thiruvananthapuram: The state has been fleecing vehicle owners for years by issuing pollution test certificates for six months when they should be valid for a year.

After realising this, Transport Commissioner M R Ajithkumar has said that those who were issued the certificate for six months should be given the certificate for a year. He also directed that an explanation be sought from testing centres why the certificate was being issued for only six months and the licence of those who did not provide the explanation be cancelled.

The government realised late that people were being robbed in the name of smoke test certificates.

The pollution test certificate for BS4 (Bharat Stage Emission Norms) vehicles issued after 2012 had to have a validity of one year. However, the testing centres in the state issue only a six-month certificate. Owners had to get the vehicle tested again after six months and get a new certificate.

Many have lost money as the police and Department of Motor Vehicles would impose a penalty on owners of BS4 and higher norm vehicles for carrying certificates that would have expired after six months although such certificates should have been valid for a year.

Currently, only BS3 vehicles are required to be given a six-month pollution test certificate. In most other states, vehicles with BS4 and above norms are issued with a one-year certificate.

The central government had issued this order in 2012, but it was not being implemented in Kerala. The matter came to the notice of the Motor Vehicle Department officials after some people raised the issue on social media.

Online certificate

It has been decided to make the pollution test certificate available online from this month.

The Vahan software will be linked to the smoke testing centres. When the vehicle is taken to the centre, the pollution test will be done using the software. The information will then be uploaded to the server of the Department of Motor Vehicle. The vehicle owner will receive an SMS message when the certificate expires.

Smoke test fee

Two-wheeler: Rs 80

Three-wheeler: petrol - Rs 80, diesel - Rs 90

Light motor vehicle: petrol – Rs 100, diesel – Rs 110

Heavy motor vehicle: Rs 150