50 years in the Assembly: Pinarayi terms Oommen Chandy a rare human being

This is Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan’s account of Oommen Chandy:

Oommen Chandy and I became legislators on the same day in 1970. I became active in public life outside the House after that. Oommen Chandy was but always a legislator, from the day he was sworn in. It is a rare feat to complete 50 years in the Assembly; that too from the same constituency. Oommen Chandy is a parliamentarian who can boast of such a rare honour.

The 1970s saw a lot of young men getting elected to the House. Among them, Oommen Chandy had some rare distinctions. He became minister thrice and the chief minister after that. He could handle important portfolios like Finance, Home, and Labour.

Oommen Chandy is one who has given everything to public life and politics. Also, he has been a decisive force in the Congress over the past 50 years in the state. His individual stance was notable in many critical junctures of the party.

Inherently, he has always been a man of Puthupally at heart. Constant enthusiasm and hard work are his facets.

For the one who forgoes his food, rest, and even health to be an active part of the Congress, all the best.