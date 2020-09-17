Day before bail cancellation hearing, Dileep files petition to restrain media coverage

Kochi: Dileep, who is facing conspiracy charges in 2017 actress assault case, has filed a petition with the trial court to restrain the media coverages of its in-camera proceedings.

In his petition, the actor contended that the publication of the same are intended to injure his reputation and violates the fundamental right to a fair trial.

He also pointed out that several media houses had violated an earlier order of the court regarding the reporting of in-camera proceedings in the case.

In-camera proceedings are those proceedings held before a Judge in private. Press or other parties not connected with the case are not allowed to be present at the time of the hearing.

The court posted the case for September 22.

Court to consider plea seeking cancellation of bail tomorrow



Meanwhile, a plea submitted by the prosecution seeking to cancel Dileep's bail will be considered by a special court on Friday.



The prosecution had moved the petition pointing out that the actor, with the help of a lawyer, had tried to influence the main witness in the case.

According to the prosecution, several witnesses who had earlier testified against Dileep, one among the prime accused in the case, have had changed their statements before the court. Subsequently, the main witness too shifted the stand.

The prosecution’s plea says that a lawyer based in Thrissur had tried to influence a witness who had given a statement that he had seen Dileep meeting Pulsar Suni, another accused in the case, at the Tennis Club in town.

The court is also expected to examine actor Mukesh and film personalities Siddique and Bhama on Thursday.

The actress was assaulted on February 18, 2017, and Dileep was arrested on July 17 that year. Dileep, who spent 85 days in jail, was released on bail with stringent conditions by the Kerala High Court.