Popular Finance case: Fifth accused Riya Ann arrested from Nilambur

Pathanamthitta: The police team, probing the Popular Finance scam, arrested company director Dr Riya Ann Thomas, who had been absconding, on Thursday.

Riya, daughter of Popular Finance owner Roy Daniel, is the fifth accused in the case. She is also the director of four firms of the Popular Finance.

Riya was arrested from Nilambur in Malappuram by a team led by Konni SHO.

The High Court had rejected Riya's bail plea on Thursday. Though the bail plea was rejected, the court had ruled against making any arrests for three weeks, according to the advocates.

However, Riya was arrested in another financial fraud case registered at Konni in Pathanamthitta.

Riya was staying at the Nilambur house, believing that she was unlikely to be arrested following the High Court order. But the probe team arrived in Nilambur soon after. Though attempts were made to avoid the arrest, they proved to be futile.

Riya, a medical officer at the primary health centre at Kanhangad, had been on leave for long. After the Popular Finance scam broke out, she went absconding.

The probe team with Riya returned to Pathanamthitta by Thursday night itself. She will be presented in court on Friday.

District police chief K G Simon said that the cops would file a plea, seeking her custody.

Arrested again in second case

The police recorded the arrest of Roy, Prabha, Rinu and Reeba in the second case registered in Konni. The cops went to the prison to record their arrest again.

More arrests are likely over the complaints filed at various police stations. The police would also seek their custody again for further investigation in the second case.

The state government had informed the court the other day that it was not opposed to a CBI probe in the scam. As the order, transferring the case to the CBI, is yet to be issued, the cops are continuing with the investigation, said district police chief K G Simon.