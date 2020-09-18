{{head.currentUpdate}}

TV actor Sabari Nath passes away

Malayalam TV actor Sabari Nath passed away following a cardiac arrest on Thursday. He was 43.

He suffered a cardiac arrest while playing badminton and was taken to hospital immediately. The actor reportedly breathed his last at a private hospital in Trivandrum.

Sabari Nath, who started his acting career with the show 'Minnukettu', became a household name with his lead character Adithyan in the popular serial, 'Nilavilakku'. Later, the actor was seen in shows like 'Amala', 'Swami Ayyappan' and 'Sreepadam'.

Besides his acting stint, the actor was also a trained badminton player.

The actor is survived by his wife and two daughters.

Celebs are shocked by the sudden demise of Sabari Nath. Many actors have condoled his death on their respective social media handles.

