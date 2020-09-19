Heavy rain lashes parts of Kerala: Red alert in Idukki, Kannur and Kasaragod

Thiruvananthapuram: A red alert has been declared in Idukki, Kannur and Kasaragod districts of Kerala for extremely heavy rain on Saturday by the Met department.

The red alert comes after the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a warning about a low-pressure area in the Bay of Bengal.

The state has been witnessing heavy rain at various parts since Friday.

The department has also sounded orange alert (heavy to very heavy rainfall) in Alappuzha, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode and Wayanad, while a yellow alert has been issued in Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam and Pathanamthitta districts.

Following the alert, the state government has advised fishermen not to venture into sea until further notice.

The IMD also said the state can expect extremely heavy rain in Idukki, Malappuram, Kannur and Kasaragod districts on Sunday, while Kottayam, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Palakkad, Kozhikode and Wayanad districts may witness heavy to very heavy rainfall.