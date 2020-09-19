{{head.currentUpdate}}

  • SEARCH
  • SECTIONS

Heavy rain lashes parts of Kerala: Red alert in Idukki, Kannur and Kasaragod

Mail This Article

Email sent successfully

Try Again !

Heavy rain lash parts of Kerala: Red alert in Idukki, Kannur and Kasaragod
Representative image
SHARE

Thiruvananthapuram: A red alert has been declared in Idukki, Kannur and Kasaragod districts of Kerala for extremely heavy rain on Saturday by the Met department.

The red alert comes after the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a warning about a low-pressure area in the Bay of Bengal.

The state has been witnessing heavy rain at various parts since Friday.

The department has also sounded orange alert (heavy to very heavy rainfall) in Alappuzha, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode and Wayanad, while a yellow alert has been issued in Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam and Pathanamthitta districts.

Following the alert, the state government has advised fishermen not to venture into sea until further notice.

The IMD also said the state can expect extremely heavy rain in Idukki, Malappuram, Kannur and Kasaragod districts on Sunday, while Kottayam, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Palakkad, Kozhikode and Wayanad districts may witness heavy to very heavy rainfall.

Advertisement
MORE IN KERALA
SHOW MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
RELATED STORIES