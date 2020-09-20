Extremely heavy rains predicted in Kerala, red alert in four districts

Thiruvananthapuram: Extremely heavy rains have been forecast in Kerala's Idukki, Malappuram, Kannur and Kasaragod districts on Sunday, prompting the IMD to sound a 'red alert' and authorities to take precautionary steps to shift people staying in disaster prone areas to safer places.

According to the India Meteorological Department, a low pressure area is likely to develop over the North East Bay of Bengal and neighbourhood around September 20 and under its influence widespread rains with isolated heavy to very heavy falls are likely over Kerala during September19-21.

An orange alert (a warning indicating heavy to very heavy rain) has been issued for six districts- Wayanad, Kozhikode, Palakkad, Thrissur, Ernnakulam, and Kottayam. A yellow alert has been issued in Alappuzha, Pathanamthitta, Kollam and Thiruvananthapuram.

Several parts of the state have been receiving heavy rains in the past few days.

Vadakara in Kozhikode received 10 cm rain, while Hosdurg (Kasaragod) recorded 9 cm and Taliparambu in Kannur and Kudulu in Kasaragod received 7 cm each.

In view of the alerts, the Navy, Indian Air Force (IAF) helicopters, Police, Fire Force, are all ready to swing into action in case of any emergency requests, sources said.

In districts where the red and orange alerts have been issued, people living in disaster-prone areas would be shifted to camps as a precautionary measure.

During night, as the rains are likely to intensify, people in areas prone to landslides and mudslides will be shifted to a safer places during the day time itself as a precautionary measure.

Night travel in hilly areas from 7 pm to 7 am has been banned, Kerala State Disaster Management Authority said.

Fishermen have been warned not to put out to sea as strong winds with speed reaching 45-55 kmph is likely to prevail along and off Kerala, Karnataka Coasts and over Lakshadweep area.

A landslide triggered by heavy rains in the hilly district of Idukki on August 7 had flattened a row of dwelling units of tea estate workersat Pettimudi in Rajamalai claiming 66 lives.