COVID-19 toll rises to 553 in Kerala with 18 new deaths on Monday

Thiruvananthapuram: Eighteen more deaths were reported in Kerala on Monday. According to the Kerala Health Department, 553 people have so far died due to the pandemic. Of them, 99 people died in the last seven days.

Apart from this, 69 people have also died in the state after testing positive for coronavirus. However, this has not been added to the official list as the cause of death were deamed as non-COVID reason.

The deaceased have been identified as Moosa (72) of Malappuram, who died on August 27; Kamalakshi (69) of Kadampuzha in Malappuram district, died on September 1; Mariyappan (70) of Nalleppally in Palakkad, died on Sept 3; Ayisha (65) of Sivapuram in Kannur, died on Sept 6; Damodaran Nair (80) of Keezhur in Palakkad, died on Sept 7; Pathumuthu (59) of Noorani in Palakkad, died on Sept 8; Gangadharan (70) of Kannur, died on Sept 8; Subaida (60) of Malappuram, died on Sept 12; V K Asiya (70) of Koothuparambu, died on Sept 13; Somasekharan (73) of Nedumangadu in Thiruvananthapuram, died on Sept 16; Bhageeradhi Amma (82) of Thirumala in Thiruvananthapuram, died on Sept 17; Remani (65) of Rasalpuram in Thiruvananthapuram, died on Sept 17; Suresh Babu (57) of Kariyikkakam in Thiruvananthapuram, died on Sept 17; Abbas (63) of Paravanna in Malappuram, died on Sept 18; Devaki (83) of Paravanna in Malappuram, died on Sept 19; Muhammad Kutty (82) of Chelakkad in Malappuram, died on Sept 19; Abdulla (65) of Melumuri in Malappuram, died on Sept 19; Khadeeja (85) of Tanur in Malappuram, died on Sept 20.

More deaths were reported but the State is yet to ascertain if they are COVID-19 deaths. Tests are underway at the National Institute of Virology in Alappuzha, the department said in a statement.