Kerala hikes allowance to transgenders for sex-change surgeries

Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala government on Monday said it had enhanced the allowance given to transgenders for sex-change surgeries and set aside Rs 50 lakh for the purpose.

Health Minister KK Shailaja said hitherto the amount was Rs 2 lakh for each beneficiary.

"For those who want to undergo surgery to become males, a maximum of Rs 2 lakh was given. But due to the number of surgeries and mounting expenses involved, this amount has now been increased to Rs 5 lakh. Likewise, those who want to undergo corrective surgery to become females, the amount has been fixed at Rs 2.50 lakh," said Shailaja.

Kerala was the first state to formulate a transgender policy. It has come up with special schemes for transgenders in social welfare and education fields.

