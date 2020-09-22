Police not registering case against youth in nursing student's suicide, allege relatives

Alappuzha: Locals have been staging protests against the Thrikkunnapuzha police alleging that they are refusing to register a case against the youth alleged to be involved in the death by suicide of a young woman who was disheartened by his refusal to marry her after being in a relationship for many years.

The police have registered a case of unnatural death after the woman, a nursing student, committed suicide. But they are not ready to file a case against the man despite her audio messages before her death indicating that he was responsible for her death, the woman’s relatives allege.

The girl's parents have lodged a complaint with the DySP regarding this.

The locals formed an action council against the Thrikkunnapuzha police and held a protest.

The relatives allege that the police abused and mentally harassed them when they went to the station with the complaint. The police made them sit at the station for hours and tried to make them withdraw the complaint, they alleged.

Archana (21), the daughter of Viswanathan of Murikkil House and Geetha, was found in a dire condition at her home in Perumpallil, Arattupuzha, on September 11 after consuming a poisonous fruit. She had sent a message to the boyfriend while lying in the critical condition, saying she was committing suicide. She had then deleted the message.

On seeing the message, the man sent his friend to the girl’s house. By the time the friend got to her house, she was very critical. She was taken to the Alappuzha Medical College Hospital, but she could not be saved.

Relatives say the young woman was in love for years with the young man who lives near the Pattoli market.

After she completed her Plus Two, he had gone to her home with a marriage proposal. However, her family told him that they wanted to make the girl study further and that they were not thinking of her marriage then.

He again went to them to ask for her hand in marriage while she was studying for her final year of BSc Nursing. The relatives, however, said they will think of her marriage after she completes her studies.

Meanwhile, the young man's family started demanding high dowry, Archana’s relatives allege. Even though her parents promised him 30 sovereigns of gold and cash, the young man started looking for another marriage alliance, they said.

When the young man backed out after promising for years that he would marry her, Archana felt dejected and told him and her friends that she would commit suicide after which she was found in critical condition at her house.

According to her relatives, the young woman committed suicide on the day the man’s marriage was being fixed with another girl and when his relatives had gathered at his house.

Archana's relatives and locals have been demanding that action be taken against the young man after her audio messages talking about her relationship with him came out.

AITUC state secretary R Prasad inaugurated the protest that demanded the youth be arrested after a case is registered against him. B Benny presided over it. DCC president M Liju, district panchayat member Babita Jayan, grama panchayat members S Shyamkumar and S Sadasivan addressed the protest demonstration.

Relatives told Manorama Online that they will hold a protest march to the police station.