COVID-19 toll rises to 572 in Kerala with 19 new deaths on Tuesday

Thiruvananthapuram: Nineteen more deaths were reported in Kerala on Tuesday. According to the Kerala Health Department, 572 people have so far died due to the pandemic.

Apart from this, 69 people have also died in the state after testing positive for coronavirus. However, this has not been added to the official list as the cause of death were deemed as non-COVID reason.

The deceased have been identified as Anandan (76) of Kottiyam in Kollam district, who died on August 25; Latha (40) of Kadakkavoor in Thiruvananthapuram, died on September 11; Darmdasan (67) of Nedumangad in Thiruvananthapuram, died on Sept 13; Aravindakshan Nair (68) of Venjaramoodu in Thiruvananthapuram, died on Sept 13; Sathyavathi (70) of Sivapuram in Kannur, died on Sept 14; Radhakrishnan (68) of Aruvikkara in Thiruvananthapuram, died on Sept 16; Fathima (67) of Thanaloor in Malappuram, died in Sept 16; Rajan (58) of Ottappalam in Palakkad, died on Sept 16; Gopala Menon (79) of Irinjalakkuda in Thrissur; died on Sept 17; Seydali (30) of Karimadom Colony in Thiruvananthapuram, died on Sept 18; Abu (72) of Puthuponnani in Malappuram, died on Sept 18; Beevikunju (68) of Karunagappally in Kollam, died on Sept 18; Preeji (38) of Parassala in Thiruvananthapuram, died on Sept 19; Shameer (38) of Vallakkadav in Thiruvananthapuram, died on Sept 19; Muhammed Hani (68) of Perumathura in Thiruvananthapuram, died on Sept 19; Appu (70) of Perunkuzhy in Thiruvananthapuram, died on Sept 20; Balakrishnan (81) of Chirayinkeezhu in Thiruvananthapuram, died on Sept 20; P Balan (86) of Ernakulam, died on Sept 20; Surendran (54) of Vattiyoorkavu in Thiruvananthapuram, died on Sept 21.

More deaths were reported but the State is yet to ascertain if they are COVID-19 deaths. Tests are underway at the National Institute of Virology in Alappuzha, the department said in a statement.