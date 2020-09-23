{{head.currentUpdate}}

Digital learning: Govt asks local bodies not to distribute smartphones, tabs

online-class-virtual-class-first-bell-2
Thiruvananthapuram: The government has instructed the local self-governing bodies not to buy and distribute smartphones and tablets for digital learning.

Earlier, the governing councils were given permission to buy televisions, laptops and computers using the funds allotted to the local bodies, and to distribute them among school students for online learning.

Instead, tablets and smartphones were being distributed. After this was brought to the notice of the authorities, the government issued the directive.

