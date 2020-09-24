{{head.currentUpdate}}

  • SEARCH
  • SECTIONS

COVID-19 toll rises to 613 in Kerala with 21 new deaths on Thursday

Mail This Article

Email sent successfully

Try Again !
COVID-19
Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) health workers prepare before collecting swab samples of residents for COVID-19 test, at a residential society in Kolkata, Sunday, Aug. 23, 2020. PTI
SHARE

Twenty one more deaths were reported in Kerala on Wednesday. According to the Kerala Health Department, 613 people have so far died due to the pandemic.

The deceased have been identified as Alby (20) of Naruvamud in Thiruvananthapuram who died on September 18; Thankappan (70) of Mannurkonam in Thiruvananthapuram who died on September 19; Sasi (60) from Punthura in Thiruvananthapuram, Vasudevan (75) of Attingal in Thiruvananthapuram, Kathira Mathew (85) from Thrissur, Dr M S Abdeen (72) of Manakkad in Thiruvananthapuram who died on September 20; Omana (62) of Vembayam in Thiruvananthapuram, Sasi (74) of Anayara in Thiruvananthapuram, Susheela (60) of Koduvannur in Thiruvananthapuram, Sreekumaran Nair (64) of Manjavilakam in Thiruvananthapuram, Robert (72) of Vallakadavu in Thiruvananthapuram who died on September; Abdu Rahman (79) of Puthoor in Kozhikode who died on September 13, Rahiya Beevi (56) of Vallakadavu in Thiruvananthapuram who died on September 22; V D Shaju (53) of Mukkanur in Eranakulam who died on September 22; Abdul Rahim (68) of Kayamkulam in Alappuzha, Bhargavan Nair (72) of Cherthala in Alappuzha, Surabhidas (21) of Alappuzha who died on September 4; Thresyamma Chakko (66) of Alappuzha, Shanthamma (82) of Mavelikkara in Alappuzha who died on September 11; Ponnamma (64) of Kareelakulamkara in Alappuzha who died on September 10; Mohandas (74) from Alappuzha who died on September 12. 

More deaths were reported but the State is yet to ascertain if they are COVID-19 deaths. Tests are underway at the National Institute of Virology in Alappuzha, the department said in a statement.

Advertisement
MORE IN KERALA
SHOW MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
RELATED STORIES