Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala government is planning to launch several infrastructure projects in the state as part of the Rebuild Kerala programme, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said on Wednesday.

"This government is moving forward with quality assurance, use of new technology and a corruption-free regime for road construction. It is a great achievement for the LDF government that we have been able to free the public works sector from political corruption," he claimed.

Rs 658 crores for Kozhikode- Wayanad tunnel

Vijayan said the Konkan Railway Corporation has been appointed as thespecial purpose company for the Kozhikode- Wayanad tunnel road project.

An alternative route from Kozhikode to Wayanad has been a long-pending demand as the current connectivity through Thamarassery Pass becomes 'unnavigable' at many times due to natural calamities and traffic jams. "The solution is to build a 7.82 km long tunnel road from Anakampoil to Meppadi via Kalladi. The length of the tunnel will be 6.9 km. Rs. 658 crores have been sanctioned for the project with funding from the Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB)," he told reporters.

Konkan Railway Corporation, which has proven expertise in tunnel construction, would submit a Detailed Project Report after the necessary studies, he Vijayan said adding that the government would initiate the next step based on the DPR.

Rs 625 crore project for AC road

He also said that a project of Rs. 625 crores has been prepared to upgrade Alappuzha - Changanassery Road (AC Road) which is the lifeline of the people in Kuttanad area.

The AC Road connecting Alappuzha and Kottayam districts is usually submerged in water every year during monsoons.

"Overbridges will be built at five of the most waterlogged locations. Causeways will be built at nine locations. Narrow bridges will be widened and 13 culverts will be rebuilt. The proposed route will also have facilities to make night travel safer," Vijayan said.

The Chief Minister also informed that the Alappuzha bypass, which is being constructed at a cost of Rs 225 crores, will be completed by November while the Kundannur (780 m) and Vyttila (700 m) flyovers being built on the Ernakulam bypass will be open to traffic in December.

The Kundannur flyover will cost Rs 88.77 crores and the Vyttila flyover Rs 113 crores, he said.

An administrative sanction of Rs. 225 crores had been given for the modernisation of major roads and allied roads going to Sabarimala and the work would begin next month, he said.