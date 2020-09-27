Assault on YouTuber: Minister K K Shailaja supports Bhagyalakshmi and women activists

Health Minister K K Shailaja on Sunday supported Bhagyalakshmi and two other women for confronting a man who insulted women through abusive YouTube videos. However, she said the manner in which they assaulted the man could be discussed later.

On Saturday, Malayalam dubbing artiste Bhagyalakshmi, reality show contestant Diya Sanaa and activist Sreelakshmi Arakkal barged into the room of Dr Vijay P Nair in Thiruvananthapuram and poured motor oil on his face. They slapped him and hurled abuses on him.

They took away the laptop and other gadgets used by Nair for uploading the content on YouTube. They took the gadgets to the city police commissioner's office, but the officials refused to receive them. They were directed to the Thampanoor police station where they submitted the gadgets and filed a fresh complaint.

"I'm happy that Bhagyalakshmi and others responded against the man. I appreciate them for their action. The man posted extremely vulgar videos on social media. Both women and men should react against such people. But we could discuss the mode of their reaction later," the minister said.

The protesters had streamed the assault live on Facebook.

The protesters were provoked by a video posted by Nair on his YouTube channel a month ago. In the YouTube video, Nair made derogatory remarks against some feminists in Kerala.

Nair, who identifies himself as an author and film personality, runs a YouTube channel that features videos about topics including sex. He also claims to have a doctorate in Psychology.

The protesters had filed a complaint against him with the State Women's Commission, Cyber Cell, Women and Child Development department and State Gender Advisor.

Bhagyalakshmi told Manorama News that they resorted to the protest as the police did not act on their complaint. She also said they were fed up with the insult they had been facing.

Nair, who had earlier said he had apologised to the women and he did not have any complaint, later changed his stance and filed a police complaint.