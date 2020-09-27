Visuals showing her with minister's son not fake, Swapna tells NIA

Kochi: The visuals that show her with the son of a minister are not fake, diplomatic baggage gold smuggling case accused Swapna Suresh has told investigators. They were taken during a friendly meeting at a luxury hotel in Dubai, she said.

She gave the details to the National Investigation Agency (NIA) when she was questioned along with M Sivasankar, the former principal secretary to the chief minister.

Her statement puts to rest allegations that the visuals were morphed to create a political controversy. CPM state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan had claimed that the visuals were fake.

In her statement, Swapna said that co-accused in the gold smuggling case P S Sarith and Sandeep Nair, the minister’s son and his family members were present when the visuals were recorded. The meeting happened by accident.

When she arrived at the hotel with Sarith and Sandeep Nair, she learnt that the minister’s son also stayed there. She then invited him for food, Swapna said.

The NIA also asked her about allegations that a portion of the commission received by Swapna, Sarith and Sandeep for the Life Mission flats scheme in Wadakkanchery was handed over to the minister’s son. Swapna said no commission was paid to the minister's son and that no one in the political leadership was involved in the commission dealings.

Sivasankar also stood firm on his stand that he had no connection to the commission dealings.

The Life Mission scheme is now being investigated by the CBI.