Kerala nurse bags national award for excellence in Covid care

Mumbai: Minimol Varghese, a Malayali nurse,  has bagged the national award instituted by Federation Indian Chambers  of Commerce and Industries (FICCI) for excellence in nursing care .

Minimol is the chief nursing officer at Fortis Hospital  Mulund.  She was selected for the award for implementing several initiatives to ensure the safety of Covid patients and health workers, reducing the workload of nursing staff  so as to facilitate better treatment for Covid infected persons and training programmes for managing  Covid patients.

Minimol who lives in Mulund, has completed 26 years in the nursing profession. She belongs to the Mundanikkal family in Mannarkkad of  Kottayam district.

