Kerala govt to impose Section 144 from Oct 3 to ensure social distancing

Thiruvanthapuram: In light of the surge in the number of COVID-19 cases in Kerala, an assembly of more than five persons will be prohibited from gathering in public places from October 3, an order issued by the state government stated on Thursday.

For the enforcement of social distancing, provisions of Section 144 of the CrPC will be enforced across the state, the order issued by Chief Secretary Vishwas Mehta said.

Strict restrictions shall be imposed in containment zones and areas where the spread of the disease is apprehended. Existing relaxations for categories like weddings, funerals, etc will however, continue to be in place.

According to the order, district collectors will be given the right to impose the relevant provisions of section 144 in their respective districts after a due assessment of the COVID situation in their areas.

The prohibitory order will come into effect from 9 am on October 3 and continue till 12am on October 31.

