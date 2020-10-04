Doctor, serial actor among three held for circulating morphed images of woman

Thiruvananthapuram: The police have arrested three people, including a doctor of the Thiruvananthapuram Medical College Hospital and a serial actor, for circulating morphed nude images of a woman.

Varkala native Dr Subu, 43, of the dental department at the Medical College; serial actor Jasmeer Khan, 36, of Nedumangad; and Sreejith, 30, of Anad in Thiruvananthapuram are the arrested.

The police arrested the three men over a complaint filed by a couple from Varkala. Subu is a relative of the woman. The police also said that Subu sent letters under a fake name to the woman's father-in-law, alleging perverse behaviour on her part, and to her mother, accusing the woman’s husband of not providing for her. He also sent messages to the woman's phone, threatening to circulate her nude images.

The police traced the SIM of the phone used to send messages to a Vattappara native. But during questioning, he revealed that he had not taken the SIM. In between, Subu sent the morphed images of the woman to her and sister's phone, according to the police.

The police found that the SIM connection was taken from a mobile shop at Nedumangad, which is owned by Sreejith. This turned out to be crucial in the probe. Sreejith had used the ID of the Vattappara native to take the SIM connection as requested by his friend Jasmeer.

The Vattappara native had taken a copy of his ID card from Sreejith's shop. But Sreejith had taken an extra copy and used this to secure the SIM connection.

Jasmeer handed over this SIM to his friend Dr Subu. Fort Assistant Commissioner V Prathapachandran said that there were no other accused in the case.