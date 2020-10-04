Re-opening of schools not feasible now, says CM Pinarayi

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has said that it is not feasible to reopen schools in the state now. However, he conceded that online education is not a substitute for classroom studies.

CM Pinarayi inaugurated 90 school buildings as part of a project to protect the public education system.

Three school buildings each were inaugurated in Kottayam and Ernakulam, four in Wayanad, five in Idukki, six each in Palakkad and Kollam, seven in Kozhikode, nine in Malappuram, 10 each in Thiruvananthapuram and Alappuzha, 11 in Thrissur, 12 in Kannur, and two each in Pathanamthitta and Kasaragod.

He also carried out the foundation stone-laying ceremony of 54 school buildings via video-conferencing.

Three buildings each are being constructed at Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Kottayam, Palakkad, and Kasaragod districts; four at Pathanamthitta, two in Ernakulam, seven in Malappuram, nine in Kozhikode and 17 in Wayanad.

Education Minister C Raveendranath presided over the event. Speaker P Sreeramakrishnan, and Ministers E Chandrasekharan, Thomas Isaac and E P Jayarajan also spoke at the event.

29 cases filed

Meanwhile, the police have registered 29 cases and arrested 31 people for violating prohibitory orders. One case was registered in Thiruvananthapuram city, four in Kollam city, two in Idukki, nine in Thrissur city, four in Malappuram and nine in Kozhikode city.

The police initiated the action after prohibitory orders were imposed in all districts by the Collectors amid a spike in COVID-19 cases.