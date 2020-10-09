Embassy withdraws complaint, Keralite set to be freed from Saudi prison

New Delhi: Keralite Dominic Simon, jailed in Saudi Arabia, will be released from prison soon. The court ordered for his release after the Indian Embassy in Saudi Arabia withdrew the complaint against him.

The Embassy informed the court that there was no need for further action against Dominic over its complaint.

Rajya Sabha MP Alphons Kannanthanam had intervened in the issue, paving way for his release.

Dominic Simon, a 42-year-old from Pala in Kottayam, was arrested after a complaint was filed, alleging that he had tarnished the image of the Indian Ambassador to Saudi Arabia through social media posts. Dominic has been lodged at the al-Ha'ir Prison, located 25 miles away from Riyadh, for over three months.

His relatives said that Dominic had pointed out the wrong steps taken by certain staff of the Indian Embassy in Saudi on social media. Subsequently, the Indian Embassy filed a complaint and Dominic was arrested.

Alphons Kannanthanam discussed the issue with Union Minister S Jaishankar and Foreign Secretary Vardhan Shringla. They decided not to seek any further action against Dominic and informed this to the court.

As Friday is a holiday in Saudi, Dominic is likely to be released from prison on Saturday.

Dominic, who is also an RTI activist, has been living with his wife and three children in Saudi for the past 15 years.

His mother Claramma had moved the High Court, seeking help for the release of her son from the Saudi prison.