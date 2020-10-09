YouTuber assault case: Bhagyalakshmi denied anticipatory bail

Thriuvananthapuram: Artist Bhagyalakshmi, Diya Sana and Sreelakshmi were denied anticipatory bail by the Additional District Sessions Court on Friday.

The granting of bail will encourage the society to violate law and order, the court said.

Several non-bailable charges have been slapped on the trio for attacking YouTuber Vijay P Nair. An FIR has been registered at the Thampanoor police station.

The charges include offences like trespassing into private space and theft which can invite a jail term of up to 5 years.

Youtuber Vijay P Nair had recently uploaded a video titled "Why do feminists in India, especially in Kerala, not wear underwear" and targets a number of women, including 86- year-old veteran poet and activist Sugathakumari and Bhagyalakshmi, triggering widespread condemnation.

Bhagyalakshmi, social activist Diya Sana and two others had entered Nair's office near here, poured black oil on him and thrashed him for uploading a number of derogatory videos about women in social media.