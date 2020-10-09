{{head.currentUpdate}}

  • SEARCH
  • SECTIONS

YouTuber assault case: Bhagyalakshmi denied anticipatory bail

Mail This Article

Email sent successfully

Try Again !
bhagyalakshmi
SHARE

Thriuvananthapuram: Artist Bhagyalakshmi, Diya Sana and Sreelakshmi were denied anticipatory bail by the Additional District Sessions Court on Friday.

The granting of bail will encourage the society to violate law and order, the court said.

Several non-bailable charges have been slapped on the trio for attacking YouTuber Vijay P Nair. An FIR has been registered at the Thampanoor police station.
KERALA
Analysis | Bhagyalakshmi and friends versus cyber bullies: What's wrong with law and police

The charges include offences like trespassing into private space and theft which can invite a jail term of up to 5 years.

Youtuber Vijay P Nair had recently uploaded a video titled "Why do feminists in India, especially in Kerala, not wear underwear" and targets a number of women, including 86- year-old veteran poet and activist Sugathakumari and Bhagyalakshmi, triggering widespread condemnation.

Bhagyalakshmi, social activist Diya Sana and two others had entered Nair's office near here, poured black oil on him and thrashed him for uploading a number of derogatory videos about women in social media.

Advertisement
MORE IN KERALA
SHOW MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
RELATED STORIES